Many people experience the dilemma of needing a restroom break during a cinema, concert, or theater performance. While some try to hold it in to avoid missing any part of the event, the urgency often forces them to leave. To address this issue, a company has introduced specially designed adult diapers specifically made for such situations.

According to a report from the Daily Star News, Liquid Death and Depend have teamed up to create a diaper brand called ‘Pit Diaper’. Designed for people who often attend concerts or events, these diapers allow users to avoid disrupting their experience with bathroom breaks. By wearing them, attendees can discreetly relieve themselves without missing any of the action.

These diapers, designed to neutralise urine odor and offer a leak-proof experience, are priced at Rs 6,000 each.

Pit Diapers are exclusively available on the Liquid Death website, with the initial stock selling out within a day. It is uncertain when new stock will be restocked.

