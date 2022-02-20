Adorable white tiger cub playing peek-a-boo with its mother will melt your heart – WATCH viral video

Among all the content floating around on social media, animal videos are some of the most popular viral videos across the world. Everyone loves to watch a video of a playful dog or a cat in the middle of its shenanigans with their fellow pets or humans.

Though tigers are considered one of the most menacing of predators, this recent viral video is of a tiger cub playing with its mother! The video is absolutely adorable and one is bound to rewatch it multiple times to soak in the furry goodness.

In the super-cute video shared by a Twitter user with the handle Yoda4ever, a beautiful and tiny white tiger cub can be seen sneaking up on his mother, startling her with his stealth and sudden jump. The video was captioned, “Tiger cub sneaks up on its mom (sic).”

The short clip shows the little tiger cub sneaking up behind his mother in a stealthy manner. When he finally approaches her with a jump, the mother tiger is startled and jumps up, being caught off guard by the little cub.

Tiger cub sneaks up on its mom pic.twitter.com/kn7YsZsMpC February 16, 2022

The video of the white tiger cub’s playtime is sure to melt your heart and has gone viral since it was uploaded. The clip now has over 11 million views and thousands of shares and likes. Many netizens also shared their reactions to the video in the comments.

Many users talked about how adorable the video was and the hilarity of the tiger mom’s reaction to her cub. Some users also pointed out that the tiger actually knew that her cub was behind her, and was trying to inculcate hunting instincts in it.

A Twitter user wrote, “This is a good mother, she's turning her back on her cub to lure a pounce, and falling over to encourage the hunting instincts in the cub (sic).” Another user wrote, “I think she exaggerated her shock, a little, to make him feel good.”