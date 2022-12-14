Adorable video of dog playing hide and seek with woman catches the attention of Harsh Goenka, Watch

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you enjoy watching dog videos, your social media feed should be filled with them. Dogs never fail to amuse us with their antics. Indeed, an adorable dog video can brighten our day and make us smile for many of us. If you enjoy watching wholesome dog content, you won't want to miss this clip shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka. The video shows a cute doggo and its owner playing hide and seek.

The cutest game of hide and seek… pic.twitter.com/SZCo1pIac3 December 13, 2022

The video starts with a woman hiding behind a closed door. As her dog enters, he tries but fails to locate her. The dog searches the entire house for her but kept coming back to the room. After several attempts, the dog finally locates her and is overjoyed to see her. Undoubtedly, the clip is too cute to miss. "The cutest game of hide and seek." Goenka captioned the clip on Twitter.

This post was shared just a day ago, since then, it has been viewed 27,000 times and has several likes and comments as well. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Dogs are truly amazing Love it!!" A second person said, "Playing this game with my fur baby makes me feel like a child once again !! Cuteness overloaded :)." "What's wrong with the dog's sense of smell? She aught to have been spotted instantly.." wrote a third. "Can watch this forever with a forever smile!" added a fourth.