Adorable video of parrot chatting with his 'Mummy' melts netizen's heart

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@ipskabra

Social media is flooded with adorable animal videos, whether it's a dog playing the piano or a cat giving a massage. Every day, thousands of such videos become viral. Parrots are known to be beautiful, intelligent birds that can mimic human language. In India, green-colored and exotic parrots are commonly kept as pets. In a recent viral video, we observe one such parrot, a chattering lory, breed from woods indigenous to North Maluku, Indonesia.

बात करने का अलग ही मज़ा होता है,

जब कोई इतनी आत्मीयता से संवाद करता है.



यह खूबसूरत और मासूम वार्तालाप सुनकर लगता है काश हम सभी जीवों से ऐसे ही बात कर सकते... pic.twitter.com/uX80K59OPT — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 26, 2022

Dipanshu Kabra, an IPS officer, published the video on Twitter, and it has since gone viral, with over 2 lakh views. The video depicts a red-colored parrot sitting on a seat in a living room, calling for his mother. The lovely parrot speaks out like a desi kid, 'Mummy’.

The woman, who is doing household chores in the kitchen, replies to the parrot's calls with "Aayi beta." The adorable little parrot then whistles and speaks to his mother in Hindi. "Aayi beta aayi," his mother replies, "Chai la rahi hun." The parrot then says "Chai" in the sweetest way possible. Parrot then continues to chat with her, but it is unclear what he was talking about. He sounded as if he was saying, "Maa." The mother then walks from the kitchen and tells the parrot that he is the best son in the world. "Itna sona beta kisika nahi jitna mummy ka beta hai," she says, softening netizens' hearts.

A chattering lory parrot is the most common form of lory breed and is so named because it spends much of the day talking away. The chattering lory is an endangered parrot species with a primarily red body, a red beak, and orange eyes. The wing coverts are yellow, while the wings and thighs are green. Chattering lories have a green tail with a blue tip as well.

