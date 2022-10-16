Adorable tiger cub dressed as a minion melts hearts of netizens, video goes viral

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The internet is a treasure trove of videos featuring cute and adorable baby animals. And this particular Instagram video is a prime example. It features an adorable tiger cub dressed as a minion. The video is so heartwarming that it will curl up your lips in a smile and brighten the rest of your day.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user earth_animals_lover78. It has more than 135,000 dedicated followers on the meta-owned platform and regularly shares cute videos featuring animals. In the now-viral clip, a cute tiger cub can be seen roaring while donning a minion costume. So adorable, isn't it? We are sure that you will watch the entire clip on loop.

The footage that was shared on September 23 has raked up more than eight million views and over one million likes. Netizens were incredibly impressed by this cute wild cat and showered immense love on him in the comments section.

"One day The kid become a warrior in jungle!!" commented an individual. "Omg. I'm in love with every single shot of this video!!! Its just so precious!!" posted another. "Omg so adorable,I can watch it whole day" wrote a third. "i want to shower the cub with kissses and hugs" remarked a fourth. "Omgosh!! This is soo cute! completely fell in love with this cub," expressed a fifth with a heart emoticon.