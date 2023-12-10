Headlines

Adorable little girl aces Gulabi Sharara dance step, video goes crazy viral

An adorable video of a young girl dancing to the popular Pahadi song "Gulabi Sharara" has taken the internet by storm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 08:17 AM IST

In the vast realm of the internet, where captivating content reigns supreme, there's always room for heartwarming moments that can uplift your spirits. Among the plethora of delightful videos circulating online, one particular clip has emerged as a must-watch. A video featuring a young girl dancing joyfully to the trending Pahadi song, "Gulabi Sharara," has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens in awe.

The enchanting video was shared on Instagram by a user with the handle @ritisha_saikia and has swiftly garnered a staggering 589,000 likes – yes, you read that right.

In the viral footage, the little dancer flawlessly executed every step of the song with impeccable synchronization to its infectious beats. Her radiant smile throughout the performance melted the hearts of viewers, earning her praise and admiration from netizens across the online community.

Since its online debut, the clip has amassed close to  589,000 likes, with the comment section flooded with expressions of astonishment and adoration from viewers.

One user exclaimed, “Fabulous!”

Another user praised the young dancer, stating, “You are a really nice dancer.”

A third user couldn't help but gush, "So so so cute."

And a fourth user affectionately commented, "Your smile is precious, beta... god bless you always."

