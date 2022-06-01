Adorable dog-bird duo playing around in sunny day melts netizens' hearts

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@TheFigen

Every day, thousands of lovely pet videos go popular on the internet and social media. One such video of the cute dog-bird duo recently went viral. A dog and a bird can be seen playing in the lawn on a beautiful day in the video. The two-minute video shows a bird attempting to fly, but the dog does not appear to leave his friend's company. So far, the video has received 53 thousand views and over 2000 likes.

The viral video was uploaded by Twitter account name “TheFigen” with caption that reads, “It's an impossible love!”. Many users commented their reaction after watching the video, as one of the user wrote, “First time seeing this level friendship between a bird and a dog. The bird is able to fly but completely trusts this dog to be this vulnerable”. While another one wrote, “Could never imagine an interaction like this.”

