Adorable baby tastes pizza for first time, her reaction melts netizens' heart

People adore sharing every cute moment of their lives in our internet-driven world. Every day, videos of adorable kids go viral. Whether it's their first time surfing or having fun with pets. Another toodler's video just became popular on Instagram. The video depicts a cute baby girl eating pizza for the first time.

The video was published by the Instagram page 'emotional.babies.' So far, the viral video has had over 1 million views, with over 10 lakh people liking the post. Over 5,000 people reacted to the video, with one saying, "I know the feeling baby." Another person added, "when pizza is life."

