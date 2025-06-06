Adnan Sami underwent a drastic transformation after his father told him that he didn’t want to bury his own child, that’s when he pledged to work on his weight and lost 120kg.

Singer Adnan Sami never let his body weight struggles define him. With his soulful voice and chart-topping hits like 'Tera Chehra', 'Lift Karade', ‘Kiss Me Baby’ and Gela Gela Gela among others, he became a national phenomenon. He appeared onscreen despite challenges related to his weight in pursuing his music career. However, after his weight reached over 200 kg, his doctor gave him a warning that if he didn’t take care of his lifestyle, he would die in 180 days, i.e. in six months.

With much disbelief, Sami lost his cool and instead of addressing the issue, he became angry. “Doctors told me that my results are on the borderline. They said, ‘If you continue this lifestyle, I will not be surprised that your parents will find you dead in a hotel room six months from now’. It was a shock for me, but I was angry because he said this in front of my father. I told my father to ignore the doctor as they tend to be melodramatic,” he revealed in an interview with India TV.

Further, Sami made a shocking revelation that he went to the bakery and ate half of its goods even after the doctor’s warning. “After visiting the doctor, I went straight to a bakery and ate half of their goods. My father was looking at me with anger, and he asked, ‘Aren’t you scared of God?’ He rebuked me for ignoring what the doctor said, and I told him, ‘Doctors keep saying things. ’”

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami underwent a drastic transformation after his father told him that he didn’t want to bury his own child, that’s when he pledged to work on his weight and lost 120kg. His surprising transformation sparked controversy when people claimed that he underwent surgeries to shed kilos. However, he refuted such claims and shared that his nutritionist gave him a high-protein diet.