Mangoes, despite being the 'king of summer fruits', have gained a bad reputation. Our elders often go on and on about its potential side-effects including - acne/pimples, weight gain and sudden sugar spike. Still, we're addicted to this summer royalty. However, there's a thin line between mango being a benevolent summer hero or a villain. And the fine line?

Well, it depends on how you keep a check on the everyday consumption of mangoes. With a little attention to the portion size and timings, trust us, mangoes can be enjoyed with the royalty it deserves! Shared on Instagram, a nutritionist named Leema Mahajan has shared a clip, discussing its benefits and the right timings to eat mangoes.

"If anyone says avoid mangos for weight loss, control sugar levels and improve skin, avoid them, not the mango. There is a way to eat mango, not get addicted to it. Stick to 110-150 grams. Do not eat mangoes post your meal, instead ensure you eat mango at mid-morning as a snack. Alongside, take a high protein option to make mango shake", Leema shares.

"There's a reason why mangoes have been crowned as the 'king of fruits'", she adds.

Listing out the benefits of mangoes (which we always want to hear), Leema captions the post, "100 grams of mango contains only about 60 calories.Its glycemic load is only 8, which means it won’t spike your sugar levels when eaten in the right quantity. Rich in vitamins A & C for glowing skin, complexion and brightness. Rich in fibre and nutrients it helps boost immunity & support digestion. Natural sweetness and dessert packed with antioxidants".

We hope you enjoy mangoes without scrathing your heads over its potential drawbacks.