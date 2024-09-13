'Added protein': Man finds frog leg in samosa at Ghaziabad sweet shop, watch viral video

The incident came to light when the victim, visibly angry, confronted the staff of the restaurant.

Samosa lovers in Ghaziabad were left stunned after a shocking incident involving the popular snack. A video that has gone viral on social media revealed a man’s disturbing discovery of a frog’s leg inside a samosa purchased from a well-known local sweet shop, Bikaner Sweets. The video has drawn significant attention and sparked outrage, bringing the restaurant’s kitchen hygiene under intense scrutiny.

The incident came to light when the victim, visibly angry, confronted the staff of the restaurant. A video of the confrontation was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named ‘SachinGuptaUP’, and quickly gained traction. The post, captioned “In Ghaziabad, UP, a frog’s leg was found inside a samosa. The case is of Bikaner Sweets. Police took the shopkeeper into custody. The food department sent samples for testing,” has garnered over 119K views.

Watch

As the video circulated, social media users expressed shock and outrage. Many criticized the restaurant's hygiene practices, while others made light-hearted comments. “Added protein in samosa. But jokes apart, I hope some strict action will be taken,” one user commented. Another joked, “Veg and non-veg both, what a great dish.”

The matter did not end on social media. Authorities were alerted, and the local police took swift action by detaining the shopkeeper. Food samples from the shop were also sent to the Food Department for testing to verify the claims and ensure food safety compliance.

While some users joked about the situation, calling it a "frog samosa," the majority demanded strict action against the shop for compromising food safety. The incident has sparked a wider conversation on food hygiene in local eateries.

As of now, the date of the incident has not been confirmed, and authorities are continuing their investigation.