Actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty finds hair in Emirates flight meal, shares image

Chakraborty even mailed the Emirates Airlines representative but got no response from the team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

From food services on railways to meals on flights, several passengers have lashed out and shared how they are unsatisfied with the meal services provided during their journeys. Recently, Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty shared an image on Twitter after finding out hair inside her meal on the Emirates airline. 

Chakraborty, who started as an actress and is into politics now complained that she was served croissants and she found hair in the meal. She took it to social media and shared the image and showed her inconvenience. 

She even mailed the Emirates airline’s representatives but there was no response or apology from the team. 

Chakraborty tweeted, ''Dear @emirates i believe u hav grown 2 big to care less about ppl traveling wit u. Finding hair in meal is not a cool thing to do i believe. Maild u nd ur team but u didn't find it necessary to reply or apologise @EmiratesSupportThat thing came out frm the croissant i was chewing.''

As her tweet gained a lot of attention, Emirates Support addressed her complaint, apologised for the situation, and asked her to provide feedback.

Emirates Airlines responded to the tweet and said, "Hello, I'm sorry to know this. Please write your feedback here https://bit.ly/3b9jX23 by completing an online form, our Customer Relations Team will review it based on the matter raised and respond to you via email. Please DM us for any help. Thanks."

She further replies to the airline and says, "You can find my mail with all details if you care @emirates @EmiratesSupport @EmiratesTrans."

