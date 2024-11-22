Ana de Armas was spotted in Madrid with Manuel Anido Cuesta who is the stepson of Cuba's President sharing a kiss and sparking viral buzz.

Ana de Armas who is known for her roles in films like The Ballerina, was recently seen strolling through the streets of Madrid with Manuel Anido Cuesta. The duo seemed to enjoy each other’s company as they walked together, drawing attention from onlookers. Adding to the buzz, Ana and Manuel, who is the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, shared a tender kiss during their outing.

Estas imágenes deben recorrer el mundo, que no tengan piedad.



La famosa actriz Ana de Armas fue fotografiada en Madrid junto al genocida cubano Manuel Anido Cuesta, hijastro del dictador Díaz Canel y posible sucesor. Son pareja.



Asesinos. Disfrutando por Madrid como si nada. pic.twitter.com/2wqxYujt39 — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) November 20, 2024

The pictures of the pair quickly went viral, sparking interest among fans and media. Ana de Armas, a Cuban-Spanish actress, is often in the spotlight, and her personal life has always intrigued her followers.

Previously, Ana was in a relationship with actor Ben Affleck. The two were romantically linked in early 2020 while filming the thriller Deep Water in New Orleans. However, their relationship ended in January 2021.

This recent outing in Madrid has once again brought Ana’s love life into the limelight.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.