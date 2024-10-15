VIRAL
A Ramleela performance in Uttar Pradesh took a chaotic turn when a staged battle between the characters Ram, Laxman, and Ravana escalated into a real physical fight
A Ramleela performance in Uttar Pradesh took a chaotic turn when a staged battle between the characters Ram, Laxman, and Ravana escalated into a real physical fight among the actors. What began as a dramatic reenactment of the epic narrative quickly devolved into an unexpected brawl.
The incident took place in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, during a Ramleela performance on Vijaydashami. The stage was prepared for the climactic battle between good and evil, featuring Ram and Ravan. As the audience looked on, the two engaged in combat with bows and arrows, accompanied by lively music in the background.
The actors exchanged arrows and moved dramatically across the stage while the audience chanted "Jai Shree Ram."
गजब हाल है, किरदार निभाते समय अब धैर्य नहीं रहा...मंच पर असल में लड़ पड़े राम-रावण— आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) October 13, 2024
यूपी के अमरोहा में विजयदशमी के दिन रामलीला मंचन के दौरान श्रीराम और रावण बने कलाकारों के बीच मारपीट हो गई
जिससे वहां हंगामा खड़ा हो गया, इसके बाद रामलीला का मंचन रोक दिया गया, अब वीडियो वायरल हो… pic.twitter.com/0hQONjRDj5
The situation escalated unexpectedly when the actor portraying Ravan shoved the actor playing Ram and attempted to push Laxman off the stage. At one point, the two actors were seen grappling with each other before Ravan forcefully pushed Ram nearly off the stage.
The actors swiftly threw their weapons and engaged in a physical fight on stage. As the actor portraying Ram charged at Ravan, he shoved him aside, causing him to fall. The two began to strike each other before organisers rushed to the scene to intervene. A group of them worked to keep the two actors apart while the actor playing Ram removed his wig and retreated to a corner.
Sharing the video on X, a user captioned the video, "It's a absurd situation, they lost patience while playing the role. Ram and Ravan actually fought on stage. During the Ramlila performance on Vijayadashami in Amroha, UP, a fight broke out between the actors playing the roles of Lord Rama and Ravana. Due to which there was a ruckus there, after which the staging of Ramlila was stopped, now the video is going viral."
Many viewers reacted to the video, commenting that the actors appeared to have lost sight of their roles. One user noted, "It happens many times when people get immersed in their character."
Another user commented, “It happens many times when people get immersed in their character.”
