‘Action will be taken’: Police pledge action after Kedarnath temple's complaint over viral proposal video

Police Pledge Action as Viral Proposal Video Raises Concern at Kedarnath Temple (Credits- Instagram)

New Delhi: A day after the Badri-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) expressed their concerns over a viral proposal video filmed at the Kedarnath temple, the Uttarakhand Police has announced that they will take action against individuals who shoot videos and reels inside the temple premises. The response from the police indicates their agreement with the committee's position on the matter.

In their letter to the police, the BKTC voiced their objection to the proposal video and called for appropriate action against those responsible for creating videos on the temple premises. The committee emphasized that such videos have a negative impact on the religious sanctity of the revered site. Although the proposal video was not explicitly mentioned in the letter, the committee urged the police to maintain strict vigilance to prevent the filming of videos that may hurt the religious sentiments of devotees.

The Controversial Proposal Video:

The proposal video that sparked the controversy featured a female YouTuber and her boyfriend walking near the Kedarnath temple. To the surprise of onlookers, she went down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend, presenting him with a ring. Some bystanders recorded the unexpected moment on their mobile phones.

In response to the video, the Badri-Kedarnath temple committee took swift action and wrote a letter to the police, urging them to take strong measures against individuals who produce such videos. The committee expressed their concerns about YouTubers and Instagram influencers creating content near the Kedarnath Temple, asserting that these videos were causing emotional distress to devotees in India and around the world. According to the committee, these videos have a detrimental impact on the faith and reverence of those who visit Kedarnath.

The viral proposal video has not only sparked controversy within the temple committee but has also triggered a broader debate on Twitter. People are discussing whether a temple is an appropriate location for a marriage proposal, with opinions varying on the matter.

Overall, the incident has highlighted the importance of respecting the religious sanctity of sacred places and has prompted the temple committee and police to take a firm stance against the creation of videos and reels within the premises of the Kedarnath temple.