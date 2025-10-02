Acne during periods? Why pimples flare up and how to control them

While menstrual acne can be bothersome, it's part of the body's natural response to hormonal changes.

Menstrual acne, commonly referred to as period acne, is a widespread skin problem that affects many women during their menstrual cycle. It's primarily caused by hormonal fluctuations throughout the cycle, especially during the luteal phase (the time between ovulation and the start of menstruation). During this phase, estrogen levels in the body decrease and progesterone and androgen levels increase, causing the sebaceous glands to produce more oil. This excess oil, combined with dead skin cells and bacteria, can clog pores, leading to acne, which typically appears on the face, chin, and jawline.

The real causes of acne during menstruation:

Hormonal fluctuations:

Increased androgens: Just before menstruation, progesterone and estrogen levels drop, while androgens (like testosterone) increase. This hormonal change increases the production of oil (sebum) in the skin.

Excessive sebum production: Increased oil, combined with dead skin cells, can clog pores, leading to acne.

Inflammation: Hormonal changes also cause inflammation in the skin, worsening acne.

Bacterial growth: Excess oil creates an environment for Propionibacterium acnes (acne-causing bacteria) to thrive, leading to the development of acne.

Stress: Stress during menstruation can worsen hormonal imbalances, leading to increased acne.

Natural ways to treat and manage menstrual acne:

Dietary changes:

Low-glycemic foods: Focus on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes, which help balance insulin levels and reduce inflammation.

Anti-inflammatory foods: Include omega-3-rich foods like flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and fatty fish (salmon, mackerel) in your diet to reduce inflammation and hormonal imbalances.

Avoid dairy and sugar: Dairy and high-sugar foods can increase insulin and androgen levels, which can lead to acne. Reducing or eliminating these can help clear your skin.

Green tea: Antioxidant-rich green tea helps reduce inflammation and sebum production. Drinking it or using it as a toner can be beneficial.