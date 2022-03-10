‘Absolutely beautiful’: Cancer patient reunites with pet dog in tear-jerking viral video – WATCH

Many viral videos on the internet have proved that dogs are indeed man’s best friend, and are always there for all the best and worst moments of their humans. Dog videos have also proven to be some of the most viral content on social media over the years.

In a recent viral video, you will realize that the world is incomplete without dogs and their adorable, sometimes mischievous, antics. A video, which has now gone viral, is the perfect advocate of why one needs a dog best friend in life.

A video, which has now gone viral, shows a cancer patient reuniting with her pet dog after weeks of rigorous medical treatment at the hospital. The video is very emotional and is bound to make anyone shed a tear.

The short clip shared on Instagram by a user Good News Correspondent, begins with a nurse wheeling in the cancer patient, who is named Maria, at the entrance of the hospital, where her pet dog Amora was excitedly waiting for her.

After seeing Maria, the dog couldn’t contain its excitement and started wagging its tail and jumping up and down. The dog eventually jumped up on Maria and started licking her face and greeting her in her own adorable way out of sheer happiness.

The caption on the video reads, “EMOTIONAL REUNION: After spending 40 days in the hospital receiving her cancer treatments and undergoing several surgeries, Maria is reunited with her best friend Amora. Maria was released a few weeks later and is now cancer-free.”

The video now has thousands of views, with many comments admiring the emotional bond between the dog and Maria. One Instagram user described the video as “absolutely beautiful” while several other users were left in tears after watching the video on loop.

Another Instagram user commented, “Thank you so much for what you do, these good feelings are so badly needed right now.” The video is sure to have a similar effect on you and will leave you wiping your tears for sure!