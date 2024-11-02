Former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the two key faces in the US presidential polls, have been portrayed as Indian politicians in the viral pictures.

With barely three days left for the United States presidential elections, scheduled for November 5, AI has come up with an interesting imagination, featuring Donald Trump and Kamala Harris as Indian politicians.

The pictures, shared by an Instagram user under the name 'sahixd', showed Donald Trump wearing a saffron jacket along with a white jacket. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was seen standing beside him during a rally, was imagined wearing a saffron outfit.

Moreover, the second pictured depicted Kamala Harris wearing a green saree. In the third slide, Donald Trump and Elon Musk were seen savouring Indian dishes, sitting on the floor.

"What if Donald Trump and Kamala Harris were Indian politicians? See how they would campaign against each other, just like typical Indian politicians", the post was captioned.

The viral post has also sparked hilarious reactions from netizens.

Let's see how internet has reacted

Netizens seem to be loving the viral post. An user even drew parallels between the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) popular slogan 'Abki baar Modi sarkar', and the viral AI pictures.

"Abki baar Kamala sarkar", he wrote.

"Haha mast", another user commented.

A third wrote, "What an imagination"