VIRAL
Former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the two key faces in the US presidential polls, have been portrayed as Indian politicians in the viral pictures.
With barely three days left for the United States presidential elections, scheduled for November 5, AI has come up with an interesting imagination, featuring Donald Trump and Kamala Harris as Indian politicians.
Former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the two key faces in the US presidential polls, have been portrayed as Indian politicians in the viral pictures.
The pictures, shared by an Instagram user under the name 'sahixd', showed Donald Trump wearing a saffron jacket along with a white jacket. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was seen standing beside him during a rally, was imagined wearing a saffron outfit.
Moreover, the second pictured depicted Kamala Harris wearing a green saree. In the third slide, Donald Trump and Elon Musk were seen savouring Indian dishes, sitting on the floor.
"What if Donald Trump and Kamala Harris were Indian politicians? See how they would campaign against each other, just like typical Indian politicians", the post was captioned.
The viral post has also sparked hilarious reactions from netizens.
Let's see how internet has reacted
Netizens seem to be loving the viral post. An user even drew parallels between the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) popular slogan 'Abki baar Modi sarkar', and the viral AI pictures.
"Abki baar Kamala sarkar", he wrote.
"Haha mast", another user commented.
A third wrote, "What an imagination"
Swati Maliwal pours bottle of polluted water outside Delhi CM Atishi’s residence; WATCH
Meet star who gave tough competition to Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan then suddenly lost stardom, bounced back...
IPL 2025: R Ashwin tops CSK's wishlist as franchise plans to utilize RTM for THIS New Zealand star
'Dusre ki biwi ko cheen ke...': Arya Babbar roasts Arjun Kapoor for Singham Again villain role
Prashant Kishor reveals reason behind choosing 'school bag' as party's election symbol: 'In the 35 years of...'
'Abki baar...': AI imagines Donald Trump, Kamala Harris as Indian politicians, netizens react, WATCH
Meet woman, IIT dropout, who became actor, then left Bollywood during her career peak to join Google as...
Amid bomb threats, ammunition cartridges found in Dubai-Delhi Air India flight
This Indian king, was first man to make history by marrying foreign woman during his trip to...
IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes four wickets as New Zealand end Day 2 at 171/9, lead by 143 runs
Mukesh Ambani's Jio once again TOPPED in global telecom industry, sets record in...
R Ashwin 'does a Travis Head', takes sensational backward-running catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell in 3rd Test
Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, rituals and more
New ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ emerges: Meet man who declares himself to be Bitcoin founder but fails to...
Watch: Former CSK star gets hit for 6 sixes in an over against England during Hong Kong Sixes
Delhi Air Pollution: National capital's AQI improved to 'poor' category two days after Diwali due to...
'Makes no sense': Ex-India star slams Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir for absurd Sarfaraz Khan decision
World's richest man Elon Musk faces lawsuit from Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office clash: Ajay's film earns Rs 43 crore against Kartik Aaryan's Rs 35 crore
Meet woman who was bed-ridden due to accident at 24, took loan of Rs 10000000 to start business, now worth Rs...
Security forces kill 2 terrorists, including a foreign national in Jammu and Kashmir
WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Full match card, timing, live streaming details - All you need to know
'Absurd and baseless': India dismisses Canadian minister's allegations against Amit Shah
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli scripts history in Mumbai Test, becomes first player in world to...
This 51-year-old woman leaves husband to marry 30-year-old Indian security guard
'Trick or steal...': Viral video captures woman dressed in salwar-kameez stealing Halloween candy in Canada, sparks row
Mukesh Ambani's best plan for Jio users, 200GB data, 90 days of unlimited calls at just Rs...
When Shah Rukh Khan finally opened up on dating rumours with Priyanka Chopra: ‘She is very close to my heart and…’
'Thanks for...': Abhishek Bachchan's viral statement amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag
21-Day Mars, Moon simulation in Ladakh
Netizens call Bigg Boss 18 makers baised towards Vivian, Avinash for 'ruining' Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang’s bond
Prashant Kishor's fee for advising in one election will leave you shocked, it is Rs...
'BJP's washing machine is...': Congress calls for probe over 'use of blackmail' to bring Ajit Pawar into NDA fold
Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton share their bed with this third companion: Meet Royal family's 'Golden Princess'
Not DDLJ, Dil To Pagal Hai, this film made Shah Rukh Khan a superstar, earned 8 times its budget, this star kid was..
Dua Padukone Singh: Here's how Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh named their baby girl
Bhoot Chaturdashi: Netizens left surprised as clip shows unique Bengali tradition of spirit worship, video goes viral
Nora Fatehi recalls refusing to wear tiny blouse in ‘Dilbar’: ‘I can’t be styled like Janhvi, Ananya, it's too…’
Meet woman, a dentist, who is behind Gautam Adani’s success, is head of Adani foundation, has a net worth of Rs...
'Shreyas Iyer was No 1 on our list but...': KKR CEO BREAKS silence on releasing IPL 2024 winning captain
Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Police begins extradition process to bring back Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol from US
Another BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, set to provide some help for debt-ridden Ghana as Reliance Jio...
Aishwarya Rai fans express anger after Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan skip her birthday post: ‘She needs to…’
J-K: Gun battle breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar
Step inside Isha Ambani's in-laws' ancestral haveli in Rajasthan, worth Rs 500 crore, cost of one night stay here is..
Noel Tata takes BIG decision at TCS after Ratan Tata's death, plans to hire...
Shah Rukh Khan says Aamir shouldn’t have done Laal Singh Chaddha, reveals why he rejected Allu Arjun’s Pushpa
Former US President Donald Trump condemns attack on Hindus in Bangladesh, calls PM Modi 'good friend'
Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours: Check route, mode of travel, distance and other important details
'Will chop them up...': Mithun Chakraborty hits out at TMC’s Humayun Kabir at Kolkata rally
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 1: It's Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening but falls short of Stree 2 by....
'Friends tried to...': When Rajesh Khanna walked in with Hema Malini, this actor was left 'humiliated', not Dharmendra
Kamala Harris slams Republican rival Donald Trump ahead of next week’s US election, calls him 'unstable, obsessed...'
Singham Again box office collection day 1: Ajay, Akshay, Salman film becomes Bollywood's second highest opener of 2024
Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik reacts after leaked video with boyfriend goes viral, says, 'I'm done...'
'Looking for excuses...': Shah Rukh's statement on actors leaving their wives amid Aishwarya-Abhishek divorce rumours
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi-NCR AQI turns ‘very poor’ as city wakes up to toxic smog post-Diwali
Gautam Adani's next BIG step: Adani Power stops Bangladesh’s power supply due to...
This actress gave 13 hits in 3 years; not Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina
Indian troops start patrolling Demchok sector in eastern Ladakh following India-China disengagement
Amy Jackson announces first pregnancy with husband Ed Westwick, flaunts baby bump in adorable pics
Shah Rukh Khan teaches Suhana, Aryan 'value of God' in viral video: 'Whether it's Hindu or Muslim...'
In THIS Indian village, families live with cobras, the reason is...
Meet man who was rejected for job by Azim Premji, close to former PM of UK, has net worth of Rs 41500 crore, he is...
Hardik Pandya flaunts his special 'World Champion' ring after being retained by MI, video goes viral
'Waste of a wicket': Former India coach brutally slams Virat Kohli on his poor outing in Mumbai Test against New Zealand
PCB offers enticing bait to Indian fans, guarantees seamless visa issuance for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Happy Govardhan Puja 2024: Top 50 WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes for loved ones
Despite massive Diwali opening, is Singham Again paying the price for banking on huge star cast?
Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt gesture towards jewellery store staff wins internet, watch
DNA TV Show: Public calls out celebrities’ hypocrisy on Diwali pollution
Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun get into ugly spat over hygiene issues: 'When I use toilet, it doesn’t...'
Fashion designer Rohit Bal dies at 63: Last year, he was on ventilator for heart ailments
Meet Alka Tiwari who is the new Chief Secretary of Jharkhand, studied from University of Manchester, earlier she was...
'You hold the pup, I'll carry...': Here's how Ratan Tata surprised his dog trainer at Bombay VT station
BCCI scraps India's intra squad warm-up game ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, reason revealed
Legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal dies at 63 after prolonged illness
Another terrorist attack in J-K, militants shoot two non-locals in Budgam
Vidya Balan teases Kartik Aaryan for choosing condom ad over paan masala: ‘Koi chup karao ye aurat...’
'Time of light, unity and hope': Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Diwali greetings, shares picture clicked by...
Meet Anish Sarkar, world's youngest FIDE-rated chess player at 3 years
Bigg Boss 18: These two wild cards to enter Salman Khan's show, get into heated argument on stage
'I'm cursed..: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reacted to 'marrying tree' before dreamy wedding with Abhishek Bachchan
Fact check: Did Abhishek Bahchan tie knot with Nimrat Kaur amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai?
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share FIRST photo of their daughter, reveal her name: 'Because she is...'
Govardhan Puja 2024: History, significance, Puja timings; why it is celebrated after Diwali?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: Kajol pens heartfelt wishes for actress, calls her…
Sanjay Manjrekar's 'over the moon for my favorite cricketer' post for Ravindra Jadeja leaves social media stunned
Dhirubhai Ambani played matchmaker for Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, he did...
IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes: Pakistan thrash India by 6 wickets, chase down 120-run target in five overs
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan film starts well, mints Rs...
'Right time to retire': Netizens troll Virat Kohli after batter fails to perform in Mumbai Test against New Zealand
Amid Diwali festivities, UPI sets new record in October with transactions over…
PM Modi's BIG attack on Congress: 'Making unreal promises is easy but...'
Singham Again box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film beats Kartik Aaryan-starrer, earns Rs...
Former RCB star Chris Gayle takes a spin in Rolls-Royce whose number plate is more expensive than car
Watch: Abhishek Bachchan calls Aishwarya Rai 'most beautiful woman on Earth' amid divorce rumours, says he is very...
When Aishwarya Rai shut down American host asking her about living with parents: 'We don't have to take...'
IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja's fifer restricts New Zealand to 235, India 86/4 at stumps on Day 1