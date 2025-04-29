Stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu has deactivated his X account after being caught in a controversy over his response to a Pakistani social media user. Social media users have heavily come down on the comedian who has been making people laugh their lungs out with his relatable humour. Upmanyu has been facing backlash for supporting a comment by a Pakistani user on social media which talked about racism.

As the whole country is showing anger and condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Abhishek’s support for a comment by Pakistani user criticising India has caused a major controversy. His followers and fans felt “ashamed” of “ever thinking him good”.

What is the controversy around Abhishek Upmanyu?

Abhijit Iyer Mitra shared reposted a disrespecting message on X that said something about ‘women across the border’. A Pakistani social media user, with the handle @lilmisskhawaja allegedly replied to the post and said, “Zero class. Abuses is not equal to humour. The whole world sees your country as this hub of rapists and rightfully so. This is 'funny' according to the average Indian. You lot deserve all the racism you're facing in the west”.

Abhishek Upmanyu replied to the Pakistani user’s comment by saying “Yup.” It seemed as if the comedian totally agreed with the user’s thoughts and this led people to criticise Upmanyu. The incident has led social media users to debate on nationalism, being sensitive in situations of tragedies and how known personalities should influence online discussions.

Social media reactions

A user said, “Wtf Abhishek Upmanyu !!! Ashamed to ever think your were good. You guys are so blind for hate towards everyone apposing your view they would literally SUPPORT A PAKISTANI in this critical time. This whole saga is exposing alot of cockroaches.”

“Twitter didn’t spare Abhishek Upmanyu because he chose to stand with a Pakistani handle that insults Indians. When you betray your own country for cheap validation, you don’t get sympathy… you get exactly what you deserve: public shame and irrelevance,” wrote another user.

At least 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in recent years.