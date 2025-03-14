Abhishek Bachchan revealed that when he was on the verge of giving up on his acting career, his father Amitabh Bachchan’s words gave him the strength to persist. Recalling the incident, he said, "I remember going to my father one night and saying that I have made a mistake."

It is a known fact that Abhishek Bachchan's biggest cheerleader, both professionally and personally, has always been his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The megastar never loses any opportunity to praise his son and shower love on him. Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently busy promoting his film Be Happy, in an interview, opened up about the struggles he endured in the early days of his career and how Amitabh Bachchan's motivating words became his inspiration to work harder.

In a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Abhishek Bachchan shared how he once was on the verge of quitting his acting career. "I have been in such situations. At the start of my career, I was going through a very rocky time with my films. No matter what I was trying, I wasn’t able to achieve whatever I wanted to achieve and match the standards that I had set for myself," he said.

Recalling the incident, Abhishek Bachchan said, "I remember going to my father one night and saying that I have made a mistake and no matter what I am trying, it is not working. Maybe, this is the way of the world telling me that this is not for you. He was amazing. He said, ‘I am telling you as an actor and not your father, you have a long way to go, you are nowhere near the finished product but you are improving with every film. Just keep working and you will get there’. And, as I was walking out of the room, he said I did not bring you up to be a quitter, so keep fighting. That meant a lot."

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Remo D’souza's Be Happy, also starring Nora Fatehi and Inayat Verma. The film is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 14.

