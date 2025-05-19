Abhay Deol who likes to stay away from the limelight, was seen performing in a nightclub, this came as a surprise for many. His videos, 'dj-ying' in the club, have now gone viral on social media.

Imagine going to a club to party with friends and the next thing you see is Abhay Deol being the DJ for the night. That's exactly what happened at a nightclub in Gurugram and people were stunned. Actor who likes to stay away from the limelight, was seen performing in a nightclub, this came as a surprise for many. His videos, 'dj-ying' in the club, have now gone viral on social media.

Many social media users shared his videos, in which Abhay Deol is seen performing live on DJ console, dropping beats and smoking a cigarette in Avatar nightclub. Let's talk about his look for the night. He wore a plain black T-shirt with jeans and rocked them with black shades, giving a 'cool' vibe. Though he was seen avoiding any eye contact with the audience, everyone seemed to enjoy dancing on his beats. However, he has not posted any video or photo from that night.

Internet Reacts

Girls and even boys were seen crushing on him. Netizen commented, 'He's so hot' and 'D in Deol stands for DJ.' Others commented, 'He is in his Dev D arc.'

Hawkeye fans were quick to notice that Abhay Deol's DJ-ying skills remind them of Bobby Deol, when back in 2016 he played songs from his movie 'Gupt' on loop. Social media users said, 'He is a student of Lord DJ Bobby, he took lessons from the best!' and 'following his bhayia Bobby.'

On the work front

Abhay Deol was last seen in web series Trial By Fire. fans can not forget his cult classic films, from 'Dev D' to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He has delivered great roles in films like Ranjhanna, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Shanghai and others. His filmography portrays him as a versatile actor.