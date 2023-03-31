'Abey yaar..' : Viral video of woman dancing inside Delhi Metro sparks debate online

screengrab

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro is one of the most convenient means of transportation in the city. Millions of commuters use the metro every day. Occasionally, videos from the metro find their way onto social media, eliciting a range of reactions. Many people have been irritated by one such video. Now a clip has surfaced on social media that features a lady dancing inside a Delhi Metro compartment. The clip was shared on Instagram by user Sunita Mittal. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 93,000 views and over 4,000 likes.

In the video, the woman, wearing a green salwar suit, is seen standing in the middle of the metro coach. The mature lady grooves to Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song Tere Kaaran Mere Saajan and is also seen lip-syncing the lyrics. While she dances her heart out , some passengers in the compartment can be seen stealing glances.

The video has garnered more than 93,000 views since being shared. People loved the woman's performance with many social media users praising her confidence. While others expressed their irritation to someone dancing inside a compartment.

Here’s how users reacted:

“Aap aaj bhi 20 year ki lgati Or aapki aawaj to,” posted a user. “Bas itna hi confidence chahiye life me” argued another. “Koi inhe ban karo metro se,” expressed a third. “Kya ho raha hai delhi metro mein, Ab bas reels banti hai,,” joked a fourth.

Here is one more clip of Sunita dancing inside Delhi's metro. Watch it here: