A heartbreaking note left with a five-year-old Pitbull-Boxer mix named Andre revealed the pain of a pet owner facing homelessness. Andre was found alone in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, with a message tied to his collar that read: “My dad is facing homelessness and has no one to take me. I am a really good dog. My dad’s heart is broken, and no shelter will take me. Please treat Andre with love and kindness.”

The letter shared the owner’s struggle, explaining that he could no longer care for Andre and hoped someone kind would give him a second chance. Leaving him in a public park appeared to be a desperate attempt to get Andre noticed and saved.

After his story was shared on Facebook, a couple briefly took Andre in and helped spread the word. Among those who saw the post was Atlanta nonprofit lawyer Tara Borelli. She was deeply moved and decided to step in. Borelli explained that Andre had been abandoned in late January, just before snowfall, likely placed in a visible spot for someone to find him quickly.

Though Borelli cared for Andre for several months and described him as “amazing,” she eventually had to place him with a shelter in April due to her own dog’s health issues.

Andre’s journey didn’t end there. With the help of Fulton County Animal Services and support from the community, Andre found a foster home in early May. He’ll stay there for a month to ensure it’s a good fit. If everything goes well, Andre will be officially adopted.

