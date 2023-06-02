Headlines

'AB de Villiers to Akash Chopra': Video featuring cricketers dancing to Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein impresses internet

This video features a group of retired cricketers showcasing their dancing skills to the upbeat Bollywood song, "Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein." The video was originally shared by Aakash Chopra, a former cricketer turned commentator, on his Instagram account.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans (GT), capturing the Indian Premier League title. The thrilling match reached its climax when CSK's star player, Ravindra Jadeja, showcased his brilliance by smashing 10 runs in the last two balls, comprising a powerful six and a well-timed four. The elated CSK skipper, MS Dhoni, couldn't contain his joy and lifted Jadeja in celebration. Social media platforms have been abuzz with widely shared videos capturing the jubilant scenes of their post-match revelry.

In a delightful twist that has caught the attention of cricket fans worldwide, a captivating video has gone viral across social media platforms. This video features a group of retired cricketers showcasing their dancing skills to the upbeat Bollywood song, "Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein." The video was originally shared by Aakash Chopra, a former cricketer turned commentator, on his Instagram account.

What makes this video truly special is the presence of esteemed cricketers who have left an indelible mark on the sport. Among them is AB de Villiers, a South African batting maestro known for his explosive hitting and innovative shot-making. Graeme Swann, the former English spinner renowned for his cunning and wily tactics, also joins in the fun. These two players, along with several other retired cricketers, bring their infectious energy and charm to the dance floor.

As the video unfolds, the retired cricketers display their dance moves with remarkable enthusiasm and joy. Their uninhibited and lighthearted performances showcase a different side of these cricketing legends, revealing their playful personalities and camaraderie off the field. The video captures the spontaneity and camaraderie that exists among cricketers, even after their professional careers have come to an end.

The infectious nature of the video has resonated with fans around the world, who have eagerly shared it on various social media platforms. It serves as a refreshing reminder that cricket, while a fiercely competitive sport, also fosters friendships and memorable experiences that extend beyond the boundaries of the game.

The video featuring retired cricketers dancing to "Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein" has undoubtedly brought smiles to the faces of fans, reminding them of the lighter moments and bonds shared by their favorite players. It serves as a testament to the enduring charm of cricket and its ability to bring people together in celebration, both on and off the field.

