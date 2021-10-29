'Aap to bahut sundar lag rahe ho': Daughter left speechless after seeing her mom dressed as a bride - WATCH viral video

Indian wedding videos are all the rage on the internet right now. Several users, photography pages, among others often share adorable videos from weddings on their social media account. Now, another video has gone viral which shows a little girl's cutest reaction after she sees her mother dressed as a bride.

In the video, the bride Anjali Manchanda, who is also a make-up artist, posted a video in which she could be seen dressed in a beautiful pink lehenga and heavy bridal jewelry.

As the bride can be sitting after getting ready, her daughter can be seen entering the room. The makeup artist then asks her, "Kaisi lag rahi hai bride," to which the little girl replies saying, "Aap to bahut sundar lag rahe ho (You are looking so beautiful)."

The video was posted on Instagram by a makeup artist named Guneet Virdi. The video was captioned as "Awwwww. she is so happy to see her mom as a bride. congrats @anjalimua. so happy for you."

Watch the video here.

So far, the video has more than 30,000 likes and netizens cannot seem to get enough of the mother-daughter duo.

One user wrote, "Bride goals. She is looking so pretty. Her daughter’s reaction is everything," while another said, "I think its the time for her to enjoy her wedding moment. The most beautiful mother-daughter duo like you @guneetvirdimua. I must say two superwomen in one frame you and @anjalimua. You make her day more special with the magic of your wand (your hand). You both are an example of women's empowerment and such an inspiration for all the women out in the world. Much love to you both…. Muaaaahhhhhh."