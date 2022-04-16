AAP Mumbai hops on ‘Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding’ trend to take dig at MVA government

The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding was one of the most talked-about weddings in Bollywood, with memes and trends related to the wedding ceremony taking the entire nation by storm. The much-awaited wedding took place on April 14, with beautiful photos from the ceremony emerging.

In the last few days on social media, memes, and news related to the wedding of the Bollywood power couple were doing rounds on social media, sparking several trends. Putting a political twist on the trend, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hopped on the bandwagon to hit out at its rival party.

The official Instagram account for AAP’s Mumbai division, in an attempt to get more traction on its social media post, used the ‘Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding guest list’ clickbait to take a dig at the ruling Shiv Sena and MVA government in Maharashtra.

The first photo of the post uploaded by AAP4Mumbai reads ‘wedding guest list leaked’ with a photo of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The next series of photos, however, have nothing to do with the trending wedding at all.

The post calls out the current Maharashtra government on some of the unresolved issues of the state such as high prices for fuel and electricity and lack of proper water supply. It also highlighted the public toilet system in Mumbai, and in the end, wrote “Mumbai needs Aam Aadmi Party.”

Maharashtra is currently under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which is an alliance between the Shiv Sena, the Congress party, and the NCP. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra is Uddhav Thackeray from the Shiv Sena, who is also the president of the MVA.

READ | Video of French man dancing to Katrina Kaif's song goes viral