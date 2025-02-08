Originally shared on January 20, the video features Verma strolling with his daughter, Sanidhi Singh, a Columbia University alumnus.

As BJP leader Parvesh Verma secured a significant victory in the high-profile New Delhi constituency, an old video of him bonding with his daughter, Sanidhi Singh, has resurfaced online, quickly capturing social media’s attention. The heartwarming clip showcases a rare, candid side of the politician, making it an instant favourite among netizens.

Originally shared on January 20, the video features Verma strolling with his daughter, Sanidhi Singh, a Columbia University alumnus. During their conversation, he fondly recalls his visit to the Uttarayani Fair, a traditional Uttarakhandi festival. He tells Sanidhi that he even joined in the local celebrations by dancing at the event, prompting an amused reaction from her.

Surprised by the revelation, Sanidhi laughs and asks, "Aap dance bhi karte ho?" (Do you dance too?). The video then cuts to a moment from the festival, where Verma is seen dancing joyfully with the locals. The clip’s wholesome nature resonated with social media users, who found the interaction both endearing and unexpected.

Following Verma’s electoral triumph, his daughters, Sanidhi and Trisha Verma, expressed their gratitude towards voters. Speaking to ANI, Sanidhi shared her excitement, saying, “We are all very happy. I thank the people of New Delhi for giving us a chance to serve them for the next five years.”

Trisha, on the other hand, took a dig at AAP, stating, “The people of Delhi will never repeat the mistake of giving a second chance to someone who governs by telling lies. This time, the people did not let lies win.”

