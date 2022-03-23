AAP councillor jumps into sewage drain to clean it, gets milk bath later like Anil Kapoor in ‘Nayak’ - WATCH

Amid a political row over municipal polls, a councillor from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made an attempt to highlight the sewage conditions in the national capital on Tuesday.

AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan from East Delhi jumped into an overflowing sewage drain in Shastri Park in a bid to clean it.

In a viral video, the AAP councillor can be seen standing chest-deep in the drain using a rake to remove the waste matter.

Following the clean-up, Hasan's supporters gave him a bath in milk, similar to that of Anil Kapoor in the movie Nayak. Videos of the milk bath have been extensively shared as well.

According to reports, the AAP councillor decided to take matters into his own hands after the drain was overflowing and repeated complaints to officials, the BJP councillor and the local MLA have not looked into the matter. The local MLA is BJP’s Anil Kumar Bajpai.

The AAP and the BJP (who is in power in MCD) have been involved in a clash for weeks over the Centre's plan to amalgamate the three civic bodies of Delhi. On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet gave its nod to The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022.

Earlier this month, a press conference scheduled by the State Election Commissioner to announce the MCD poll dates were called off at the last moment after the Centre expressed its intention to unify the three civic bodies.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday attacked the BJP over the civic body polls being deferred and said his party will quit politics if the BJP conducts elections on time and wins them.