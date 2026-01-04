FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Aamir Khan REACTS to Sunil Grover's 'priceless' mimicry of him on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I felt like I was...'

Aamir Khan enjoyed Sunil Grover’s mimicry of him on The Great Indian Kapil Show, calling it funny and spot-on, while fans also praised both the impersonation and Aamir’s positive reaction.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 06:50 PM IST

Aamir Khan REACTS to Sunil Grover's 'priceless' mimicry of him on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I felt like I was...'
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently shared his reaction after watching comedian Sunil Grover mimic him on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Kapil Sharma's comedy show, a well-liked one, usually presents humorous sketches and impersonations of celebrities. However, Sunil Grover's performance this time was so remarkable that it caused discussions among both the public and the stars.

Sunil Grover’s spot-on performance:

On the stage, Sunil Grover impersonated Aamir Khan and was such a good copy that it was hard to tell who was the real one. Sunil’s performance matched Aamir's very closely, from the smooth voice through the contemplative manner to the gestures. The crowd burst into laughter, and the video clip circulated widely on social media in no time.

Aamir Khan’s honest reaction:

Aamir Khan, after seeing the performance, said he felt as though he were seeing himself. He complimented Sunil Grover's skill and stated that the impersonation was a fantastic job. Aamir also stated that he had a good time and that the act was very amusing to him. He explicitly stated that he was not offended in any way and was completely open to the humour.

Comedy done with respect:

Aamir praised Sunil's performance, saying it was overflowing with warmth and that there were no bad intentions. Aamir believed that proper comedy is the one that, through laughter, does not hurt anybody and Sunil did that to perfection. Aamir's reaction was a reflection of his overgrown character and humour.

Fans applaud the performance:

Social media fans also showered praises on Sunil Grover for his marvellous impersonation skills. A good number of people mentioned it as one of the best impressions in the show until now. The audience further praised Aamir Khan for being able to take the joke in a good way.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is still here to amuse the public, thanks to its combination of humour and star-studded guest appearances. Among the most unforgettable scenes of the season is Sunil Grover's impersonation of Aamir Khan, which has been a strong argument that quality and respect are the key factors to bring joy through comedy.

