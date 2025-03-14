The advertisement centres around Aamir Khan forgetting Ranbir Kapoor’s last name and mistakenly calling him Ranbir Singh. This references the superstar's habit of forgetting names. The video starts with Rishabh Pant requesting Aamir Khan for an autograph from Ranbir Kapoor.

The latest advertisement by Dream11, featuring Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's face off, ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, is taking the internet by storm. The ad also features "dream players" Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya.

The advertisement centres around Aamir Khan forgetting Ranbir Kapoor’s last name and mistakenly calling him Ranbir Singh. This references the superstar's habit of forgetting names. The video starts with Rishabh Pant requesting Aamir Khan for an autograph from Ranbir Kapoor. Aamir approaches Ranbir and lavishes praise on him in front of Rishabh Pant, however, he wrongly addresses him as Ranbir Singh.

This throws Ranbir off the handle, and what follows is a chain of hysterical events and dialogues with Hardik even saying that Aamir has spread ‘raita’ because of his habit of forgetting names.

The video then references a dialogue from Animal as Ranbir then says, “Sunaayi de raha hai behra nahi hoon main”. To this Aamir says, “Let’s settle it on field” before he proposes the idea of Ranbir 11 and Aamir 11 on the Dream 11 betting app.

Amid the chaos, Ravichandran Ashwin's dig at his retirement, and surprise cameos from Arbaaz Khan and Jackie Shroff only add to the fun.

The Dream11 ad has taken netizens for a joyride who cannot help but praise the thought put into it.

Fans, excited to witness a Bollywood-cricket cross-over, took to their X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, "Watched entire ad without cringing even once. All were doing fabulous acting." Another user said, "Epic...Aamir Khan is just made different...even his ads are so much fun! Hats off to the brains behind this...superbly directed!!!"