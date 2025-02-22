Bollywood actor Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Mumbai on February 21, i.e., Friday. Pictures and videos from the glamourous wedding have flooded the internet.

Aadar Jain is the son of Ranbir Kapoor's aunt, Reema Kapoor. Apart from the actor's cousin including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, celebs like Suhana Khan, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, among others attended the grand wedding.

Meanwhile, actress and wife of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, was seen greeting the elders at the wedding, exuding "Sanskari Bahu" vibes.

Watch

Donning a beautiful mustard yellow Sharara set, the Gangubai actress accessorised her look with giant Jhumkas and an elegant Potli. Actor Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in white Kurta-Pyjama, was also spotted touching the elders' feet, as is the custom in Indian culture.

Aadar-Alekha wedding

Nearly a month after their Christian wedding in Goa, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married with Hindu rituals in Mumbai.

While Alekha opted for a traditional red bridal Lehanga, Aadar chose an embroidered Kurta-Pyjama. In September 2023, Aadar Jain proposed to Alekha Advani in a dreamy setup, alongside a sea.

Earlier, the Hello Charlie actor dated actress Tara Sutaria. The duo made their relationship official in August 2020. They made several public appearanced at multiple occasions such as Chrismas party, Armaan Jain's wedding and more.