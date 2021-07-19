A woman celebrating her birthday alone is joined by strangers - Watch emotional video here

Birthdays are important and special. Birthdays remind us that we’re growing older, which symbolize how far we’ve come. No matter how old one gets, celebrating birthdays with family and friends will always be special. Well, while some are still lucky to have people in their lives who love and support them, some don't.

Recently, in the video, a woman was seen celebrating her birthday alone. The woman could be seen sitting at a table with a cake in a box in front of her, she herself lit a candle on the cake and proceeded to clap her hands to sing for herself. But, suddenly, some strangers walked up to her and started celebrating her birthday.

The woman looked up in surprise, and her happiness was evident as she stood up, smiled and wiped tears away from her eyes.

Rex Champman, a Twitter user shared this video on Saturday (July 18). While sharing the video, he wrote, “This lady was celebrating her birthday — by herself — until she was joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she’s celebrating all alone. Humanity. Break out the tissues…"

Since then the video has received millions of views. People have praised the strangers in the video, as their gestures have restored our faith in humanity.