Gurugram rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls; children spotted swimming on flooded roads, watch viral video

A video showing children in Gurugram swimming in muddy, rainy water has raised concerns about the severity of the flooding in the city and its consequences on daily life. The city showed two sides of these floods, one showed kids enjoying floating, the other expressed concerns of residents.

Rains in Gurugram wreak havoc each year as the city sinks due to flooding streets, which disrupts traffic and forces the city to come to a halt. Amid the recent rains that lashed the city, a video is going massively viral in which children can be seen joyfully swimming in the city’s flooded roads. However, the video has shocked the viewers as they show concern regarding the severity of the flooding. This has started debates on social media.

Why videos of Gurugram rains are going viral?

This year, the monsoon has arrived early and with extreme intensity in Northern India, which has led to waterlogging on the roads, further leading to extreme traffic woes. The kids in the video, however, enjoyed rain as they dived, floated, and dipped themselves in the muddy water.

If you are living in Gurgaon, consider yourself unlucky as fate brought you here as a punishment for previously committed sins. You have to bear high living cost for worst infrastructure.

Visuals of Sector 10A after today's rain@GabbbarSingh waht is your take on this? pic.twitter.com/DfQWu1a00C — ankur upadhyay (@ankurupadhyay04) July 31, 2025

The videos were shared massively on Twitter, which show a street that has been flooded with water along the houses. The vehicles of the residents have been parked outside their houses. A kid then arrives and swims across, after which the other kid follows. The kids can be seen happy as they get a chance to float freely, experiencing the rainwater as a massive swimming pool. They were seen floating on a plastic road divider, which is meant to direct the traffic smoothly, and is seen as a means of enjoyment by keeping afloat in the flooded water. The kids did not seem to worry at all about the flooded road and its consequences, and so were unaware of the dangers of the muddy water.

Gurugram flooding- a major concern among residents

However, users on X expressed concerns about the incident, raising questions on the infrastructure in Gurugram’s posh societies. Since a long time, the city with sky-high buildings, modern infrastructure and North India’s biggest tech hub has been under public scrutiny for its poor civic amenities and infrastructure.