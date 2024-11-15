Do you know that there was a saree-loving aunt of Robert F Kennedy Jr. who is known to have been profoundly inspired by Indian culture and tradition?

Inspired by Mughal miniature paintings, the culture and colours of India, the then-first lady of the United States and the aunt of Robert F Kennedy Jr. was keen on Indian clothing styles.

Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis, an editor of the New York City Book and the wife of the then-US President John F Kennedy (JFK), was profoundly inspired by Indian culture. Indian outfits, especially sarees, had a special room in her wardrobe.

When Jacqueline was around 32 years old, she arrived in India for the first time and wore a range of outfits, greatly inspired by the 18th and 19th century Indian paintings. It is quite evident that the Indian culture was an inseparable part of her life, as it appeared in her choice of clothing style, art, and books.

"Jackie loved India": former Vanity Fair writer Sarah Giles

According to the former Vanity Fair writer Sarah Giles, "Jackie Kennedy loved India". In 1962, she visited India in a bid to ease the tensions with the US, following the use of force by India in attempt to reclaim Goa from Portugal.

As per LIFE Magazine, Jackie Kennedy wore 22 outfits in a period of nine days during her visit to India. In fact, Sotheby's went as far as to say she was "likened to Durga, the Goddess of Power, during her trip to India in 1962".

Jackie's relationship with Robert F Kennedy Jr.

John F Kennedy, or JFK, tied the knot with Jacqueline in September 1953. JFK's brother Robert Francis Kennedy, or RFK, was a politician and lawyer who served as the 64th United States attorney general from January 1971 to September 1964. He also served as a US senator from New York from January 1965 until his assassination in June 1968.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. is his son, who has been incorporated into newly formed cabinet led by President Donald Trump. He has been named the head of the US Health Department.