A rare two-headed California kingsnake has hatched at a pet store in the United States, drawing attention from visitors and reptile lovers alike. Born in September at East Bay Vivarium in Berkeley, California, the snake has been named Zeke and Angel, with each head acting independently and showing different movements, as both contain separate brains.

The unusual condition, known as bicephaly, occurs when an embryo does not fully split during development, resulting in one body with two heads that share most of the internal organs. In this case, Zeke and Angel are joined by a single spine, but each head often tries to go in a different direction, which the staff finds both fascinating and challenging to manage.

Although the chance of a two-headed snake being born is already very low, around one in 100,000, surviving for more than a few weeks is even more unlikely, making the fact that Zeke and Angel have lived for over six months a remarkable achievement. The pet store announced this important milestone on March 26 and shared that they are hopeful the snake will continue to grow and live a full life.

According to store owner Alex Blanchard, a typical California kingsnake can live for twenty to thirty years, and based on the progress so far, there is a good chance that Zeke and Angel will live just as long if they remain healthy and well cared for. While feeding a two-headed snake is not easy, staff members have noticed that the right head, named Angel, is more active during feeding and usually accepts food, while the left head is less involved.

Since California kingsnakes are usually solitary animals and are even known to eat other snakes, having two heads on one body makes this case even more unusual. Zeke and Angel have quickly become a popular attraction at the pet store, with many visitors coming in just to take a look at this rare and special reptile, although the store has said they are not planning to sell the snake and are more focused on keeping it stable and healthy.

