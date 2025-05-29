In a video, now being widely circulated online, a man was recording a beautiful peacock dancing on his rooftop and producing his majestic sound.

In a video, now being widely circulated online, a man was recording a beautiful peacock dancing on his rooftop and producing his majestic sound. The clip, shared on Instagram, features India's national bird demonstrating its iconic dance -- which is, indeed, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Shared by an Instagram user under the name 'Ghoomraah', the video began with the man standing on stairs, holding a piece of a cookie which he was about to feed the bird. Next thing you see is the giant bird opening its blue-green feathers to the gentle breeze and doing the iconic dance.

The icing on the cake? A peahen gradually joined her male counterpart -- it is believed that peacocks dance to woo their female counterparts.

Watch

"They don’t belong to me.But every morning they arrive, as if they remember…that this rooftop, this moment, this silence—is ours.I feed them, not just with grains, but with the quiet parts of my soul", the video was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Luckiest person on earth", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Beautiful".

A third simply wrote, "Incredible".