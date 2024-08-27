Twitter
A secret luxury yacht worth double Antilia, owned by an unnamed Malaysian businessman, tops the Forbes list as the world

What sets it apart is the sheer volume of precious materials used in its creation. Over 10,000 kilograms of gold and platinum adorn the vessel, enveloping it in a resplendent glow

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 06:44 PM IST

A secret luxury yacht worth double Antilia, owned by an unnamed Malaysian businessman, tops the Forbes list as the world
Mukesh Ambani’s iconic mansion, Antilia
A secret luxury yacht worth double Antilia, owned by an unnamed Malaysian businessman, tops the Forbes list as the world’s most expensive item.

When we think of the world’s most expensive possession, Mukesh Ambani’s iconic mansion, Antilia, often comes to mind. But what if I told you there’s something even more opulent, something that eclipses Antilia in both value and extravagance? You might find it hard to believe, but this treasure exists—and it belongs to an enigmatic Malaysian businessman whose identity remains shrouded in mystery.

According to Forbes, the crown for the world’s most expensive item goes not to a mansion or a painting, but to a yacht—the History Supreme Yacht. Crafted by the renowned British luxury designer Stuart Hughes, this floating palace is valued at a surprising $4.5 billion (approximately ₹38,000 crores), more than double the estimated value of Antilia, which stands at $2 billion (around ₹16,000 crores).

Launched in 2011 after three years of meticulous construction, the History Supreme Yacht is an unmatched symbol of wealth. What sets it apart is the sheer volume of precious materials used in its creation. Over 10,000 kilograms of gold and platinum adorn the vessel, enveloping it in a resplendent glow. The yacht's master suite is nothing short of a marvel, featuring walls made from meteorite rock and a statue carved from genuine dinosaur bones.

The extravagance doesn’t end there. The master suite is home to an Aquavista panoramic wall aquarium, made entirely of 24-carat gold and weighing 68 kilograms. And for wine connoisseurs, there’s a unique bottle encrusted with 18.5-carat diamonds, a fitting symbol of the yacht’s unmatched grandeur.

While Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia holds second place on the list of the world’s most expensive items, this yacht’s sheer magnificence and jaw-dropping price tag secure it the top spot. As for the elusive owner, his identity remains one of the world’s best-kept secrets, adding another layer of mystery to this incredible story.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
