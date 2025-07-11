A peek Shinchan's real-life school in Japan featuring almost exact replica of iconic Futaba Kindergarten

Experience a real-life tour of Shinchan’s world on Awaji Island, Japan; from the iconic pink school bus to the recreated Sunflower Class at Futaba Kindergarten.

Shin-chan, the mischievous little boy who became every 90s kid’s favourite, continues to charm audiences with his quirky humour and innocence. The iconic Japanese manga and anime series Crayon Shin-chan has become a pop culture phenomenon, and now, fans have the chance to step inside his animated world-literally.

On Awaji Island in Japan, anime lovers from across the globe are being invited to experience a real-life version of Shin-chan’s world. That’s right! You can now walk right into the vibrant setting of Crayon Shin-chan, immersing yourself in everything from his adorable pink school bus to the colourful walls of his school, Futaba Kindergarten.

Tokyo-based travel vlogger Nikhil Tripathi, who frequently showcases Japan’s anime-inspired attractions, recently offered fans a glimpse into this incredible experience. On May 2, he shared a reel from Nijigen no Mori, the anime park where Futaba Kindergarten has been recreated in stunning detail. Right at the entrance, visitors are greeted by Shin-chan’s signature pink bus, and characters like Yoshinaga Ma’am and Principal Bunta Takakura make appearances to welcome guests.

As you step inside, it’s like stepping into your childhood. The soft pastel hues, whimsical hallways, mirror rooms, and sunflower-themed classroom all bring back waves of nostalgia. There are even original-style doodles and drawings from Shin-chan and his gang—Kazama, Nene, Masao, and Bo-chan, better known as the beloved Kasukabe Defence Force.

But it’s more than just a photo-op. The attraction also includes interactive experiences like a giant cardboard maze where visitors can play hide-and-seek with Shin-chan and friends. Complete fun-filled tasks and you’ll be rewarded with none other than Choco-Bi, Shin-chan’s favourite treat. For a moment, you’ll forget you're an adult as you dive back into the playful world of a 5-year-old.

With Futaba Kindergarten brought to life so vividly, this destination on Awaji Island is nothing short of a dream come true for every Shin-chan enthusiast.