‘A Naatu Naatu Budget’: Harsh Goenka explains Union Budget 2023 connection with SS Rajamouli’s RRR

After the announcement of the Union Budget 2023, social media was flooded with reactions and memes on the middle-class-friendly general budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. One such tweet drew a connection between RRR and the budget announcement.

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie RRR has been the talk of the town ever since its reception by the public and its nomination in several international awards, including the Oscars 2023. Now, a famous businessman has drawn a parallel between RRR and the Union Budget 2023.

Harsh Vardhan Goenka, who is the present of the RPG Group Conglomerate, is known for his wit and humor on social media and was quick to weigh in on the release of the Union Budget 2023, comparing it with RRR, which is taking the world by a storm.

Why we at RPG love this budget? It’s RRR once again!

- Railways

- Renewables

- Reforms

A Naatu Naatu budget for the whole country putting us on track to conquer the golden globe.#ExcitingTimes #Budget2023 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2023

Calling the Union Budget 2023 a ‘Naatu Naatu’ budget, Harsh Goenka said, “Why we at RPG love this budget? It’s RRR once again! Railways, Renewables, Reforms. A Naatu Naatu budget for the whole country putting us on track to conquer the golden globe. #ExcitingTimes #Budget2023"

RRR has been winning the international accolade for quite some time now, with the movie breaking records at the international box office at the time of its release. Further, SS Rajamouli’s film made headlines with its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2023 today in Parliament, making this the final full budget of the PM Narendra Modi-led central government since the general elections are scheduled for 2024.

The Centre described Union Budget 2023 as the budget for the common man and the middle class, while the opposition parties were quick to slam the allocation of funds, saying that it had little to no benefits for those in middle-class families.

