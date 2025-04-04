Mulubhai Rambhai Lakhannotra and his family were sleeping in their house in Gujarat's Amreli district when the big cat entered through an opening in the roof, media reports said.

A family in Gujarat were left shellshocked after realising that they had an uninvited guest in the house. On top of that, it wasn't even human; a lion had come over!

Members of the family saw the big cat sitting atop a wall in the kitchen as it stared back at them.

Lion stayed over several hours

The lion sat there for nearly two hours, after which some villagers came to the family's rescue, chasing the lion away using lights and sounds.

Mulubhai Rambhai Lakhannotra and his family were sleeping in their house in Gujarat's Amreli district when the mammal entered through an opening in the roof, media reports said.

After that, the family ran out of the house and alerted villagers. The incident occurred on Wednesday night.

Viral video

A video of the incident has since gone viral, in which at one point, the lion can be seen staring back into the camera as its eyes glow in the dark.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the incident.

#Gujarat



Panic grips Gujarat’s Amreli as a lion storms into a residential house in Rajula's Kovaya village late last night, sparking chaos in the area. Authorities now working to contain the situation.@NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @jayanthjacob pic.twitter.com/7GEwW1tAag — Dilip Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) April 2, 2025

Similar incident

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in the area. In February, traffic on the Bhavnagar-Somnath Highway in the same district was forced to stop briefly after an Asiatic lion was spotted walking on the road. Vehicles had to be halted for at least 15 minutes.