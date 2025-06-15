In 2025, India faced multiple disastrous events, including the Pahalgam terror attack, conflict with Pakistan, Mahakumbh stampede, recent stampede in Bengaluru, and now the Air India plane crash tragedy in Ahmedabad that claimed more than 240 lives.

In 2025, India faced multiple disastrous events, including the Pahalgam terror attack, conflict with Pakistan, Mahakumbh stampede, recent stampede in Bengaluru, and now the Air India plane crash tragedy in Ahmedabad that claimed more than 240 lives. You must come across posts on social media suggesting that people are linking the tragedies to the occurrence of an eagle captured taking away a flag from Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri, considering it a sign of "misfortune".

According to a report by Free Press Journal, an eagle was spotted flying with a flag from the Shri Jagannath Temple in April 2025. The event, caught on camera, led to several speculaions. While some people viewed it as "good luck", several others suggested it could be a harbinger of disaster.

A series of subsequent disasters made some to link these events to the eagle's flight, with people viewing the bird as a messanger of Lord Vishnu and the event as a warning signal of an approaching danger. Well, another major event which raised eyebrows is the death of the 83-year-old caretaker of Jagannath Temple, Jagannath Dikshit, who was discovered dead outside his home in Puri.

He had suffered significant head trauma, media reports suggest. Upon examining CCTV cameras, it was discovered that his neighbour Narayan Pattajoshi had assaulted him due to an old dispute. Pattajoshi is currently on the run and an investigation is underway into the matter.

An 'X' user posted a clip of the eagle's flight, saying, "Tough times are near. Omens are here".

Another user wrote, "In April 2025 An eagle flew with a flag over Jagannath Puri and everyone called it a signal for a disasterAnd yesterday after the plane crash this is the visual from the mess of Medical college where the plane crashed. Then the news of the murder of Temple's priest yesterday".