'A generational trip': Indian woman surprises parents with first ride in San Francisco’s driverless taxi

VIRAL
It has been viewed over 98,000 times so far.
A stunning video of an Indian woman taking her parents for a ride in a driverless car has gone viral on social media. Her parents' reaction to the experience has left netizens amused.
The clip was originally shared by Apurva Bendre on Instagram, with the caption: "Took my parents for a ride in San Francisco in a Waymo, a driverless car. And wow, what an experience! It was safe, comfortable and honestly more reliable than a manual driver. Our first 15-minute ride wasn't enough, so we booked another one right after that."
In the video, Bendre is seen taking her parents on a Waymo ride in San Francisco. "I am so excited to take my parents for a driverless ride in San Francisco," she says, showing the car's environment. Interestingly, the car drives on its own and the driver's seat remains empty.
As soon as the car arrives, it unlocks automatically and the family settles into their seats. Bendre then begins the journey by pressing the start button.
The vehicle drives smoothly through the city, giving his parents an unforgettable experience as they appear happy throughout the journey.
Social media users soon flooded the comments section with their reactions. One user said, "They must be extremely thrilled with this experience!" while another added, "So amazing and cute."
