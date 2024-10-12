As there are many untold stories being unfolded about Ratan Tata, reflecting his passion towards philanthrophy and his work, here's a lesser-known story of his meeting with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

The country is mourning the sad demise of leading industrialist, philanthropist and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 amid battling with a prolonged illness.

Tata passed away on October 9 in Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, leaving the country steeped in sorrow. He was earlier admitted in ICU, following his deteriorating health conditions. However, he took to his social media handle to share that "he had been undergoing some routine checkups" and that "there was no cause for concern".

Tata's final rites were performed at Worli crematorium in Mumbai with full state honours. Many veterans from all walks of life paid an emotional tribute to the business tycoon, while attending his funeral.

A frame adored by millions

Earlier this year, Sachin Tendulkar met with Ratan Tata. The meeting was not about cricket, but for greater good. Sharing his glee after meeting the industrialist, Tendulkar wrote, "A Memorable Conversation. Last Sunday was memorable, as I had the opportunity to spend time with Mr. Tata. We shared stories and insights about our mutual love for automobiles, our commitment to giving back to society, passion for wildlife conservation, and affection for our furry friends. Conversations like these are invaluable and remind us of the joy and impact our passions can bring to our lives. It’s a day I will remember with a smile always".

Ratan Tata, too, shared a post about his meeting with the god of cricket on his Instagram handle.

After Tata' unfortunate demise, Sachin took to his social media handle and offered an emotional tribute to the legendary human being.

"In his life, and demise, Mr Ratan Tata has moved the nation.I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions, who have never met him, feel the same grief that I feel today. Such is his impact.From his love for animals to philanthropy, he showed that true progress can only be achieved when we care for those who don’t have the means to take care of themselves.Rest in peace, Mr Tata. Your legacy will continue to live through the institutions you built and values that you embraced", he wrote.

Besides his business acumen, Ratan Tata is recognised for his kindness and compassion to serve the countrymen in the best way possible. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he donated a staggering Rs 500 crore to help those in need. There are uncountable examples that showcase his benevolence.