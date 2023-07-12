'Cup of kindness': Boy opens 'Relax Station' for delivery boys, viral video steals hearts

Headlines

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

Max Group founder’s son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Emerging Indian pace attack set to shape the new WTC cycle

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

7 healthy food options for cheat meals

8 Benefits of walking everyday

7 Exercises for you to get a ripped body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify during next 48 hours, IMD issues warning, fishermen on high alert

9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents that tell you that 'PM Modi is The Boss' | DNA India

“Big Deal…” UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp on PM Modi to lead Yoga Day event in New York

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan for booking first ticket of Jawan, says 'pehle bhai...'

Debina Bonnerjee slams trolls body-shaming her after pregnancy, calling 'chhoti haathi', says 'gaaliyon ko...'

Viral! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted together in Lisbon, romantic photos fuel dating rumours

HomeViral

viral

'Cup of kindness': Boy opens 'Relax Station' for delivery boys, viral video steals hearts

It is in this stark contrast that the story of Siddhesh Lokare and his remarkable initiative, the relax station, emerges—a heartwarming gesture aimed at supporting the unsung heroes of India, the delivery boys.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Life is a complex tapestry that weaves different experiences for each individual. While one person finds solace in the comforts of home, indulging in a soothing cup of tea on a rainy evening, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their favorite snacks through a food delivery app, another person is out there, braving the relentless downpour to ensure that those very snacks reach their destination on time. It is in this stark contrast that the story of Siddhesh Lokare and his remarkable initiative, the relax station, emerges—a heartwarming gesture aimed at supporting the unsung heroes of India, the delivery boys. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhesh Lokare@sidiously_)

The relax station serves as a testament to the collective efforts and unwavering bravery displayed by our dedicated delivery network. These individuals tirelessly strive to provide us with both comfort and sustenance, despite the challenges they face. Siddhesh Lokare, recognizing their immense contributions, decided to create a haven for them—a place where they can find respite and replenishment.

Within the walls of the relax station, delivery boys are welcomed with open arms and treated to a range of amenities designed to rejuvenate them. The aroma of freshly brewed, steaming hot tea permeates the air, mingling with the tantalizing scent of samosas and other delectable snacks. Here, these hardworking individuals can momentarily set aside their burdens and enjoy a much-deserved break, refueling their spirits and energizing their bodies.

The heartwarming video showcasing this noble initiative quickly captured the attention of the online community, spreading like wildfire across various social media platforms. Netizens were moved by Siddhesh's selfless act, showering him with praise and appreciation for his thoughtfulness and compassion.

Comments poured in, highlighting the impact of Siddhesh's efforts. "Your tireless dedication is truly commendable!" expressed one user, acknowledging the relentless commitment of the delivery boys. Another shared, "This initiative sets a remarkable example of both impactful content and the qualities a creator should possess." A third voice chimed in, saying, "Continue your extraordinary work; it does not go unnoticed." The outpouring of support and gratitude from netizens underscored the immense value placed upon the invaluable service rendered by these unsung heroes. 

Siddhesh Lokare's relax station stands as a powerful reminder that acts of kindness, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in the lives of those who dedicate themselves to serving others. It serves as an inspiration for all to recognize and appreciate the efforts of those who work tirelessly behind the scenes, often unnoticed.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD issues red, orange alert for several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal; check details

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Suniel Shetty confirms crossover of Welcome with Awara Paagal Deewana, says 'we will hit it out of the park' | Exclusive

Snapchat’s ‘rare’ profile tool now available for public profiles

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE