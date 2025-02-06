Have you imagined how the conversation between actress Jaya Bachchan and Urvashi Rautela would turn out? Well, we have a surprise for you.

An influencer, named Analee Cerejo, has posted a video mimicking the two actresses. And netizens have gone berserk over this epic collaboration!

The video begins with Cerejo saying "Namaste", mimicking Jaya. Next, she mimics Urvashi and says, "Je t'aime, it means 'I love you in French'.

And the conversation begins! Watch

Mimicking Jaya, Cerejo is seen wearing a light blue suit. In the next shot, she can be seen donning a blue shirt, leaving her hair open to mimic Urvashi's appearance.

Interestingly, Analee Cerejo's capturing of Jaya and Urvashi's accent, tone and expressions are just a treat to watch.

Here's how netizens reacted

An user commented, "A crossover we didn't know we needed".

"How do you hit it spot on with every impression. Gold standard", another user wrote.

A third joined, "I pay my internet bills for this".