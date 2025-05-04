Ever imagined a collab between actress Jaya Bachchan and Deepika Padukone? While the ‘Sholay’ actor is famous for her bold attitude, the ‘Piku’ fame captivates netizens with her aura.

Ever imagined a collab between actress Jaya Bachchan and Deepika Padukone? While the ‘Sholay’ actor is famous for her bold attitude, the ‘Piku’ fame captivates netizens with her aura.

Well, what if the two pose together in front of shutterbugs? That’ll will be a treat to watch. In a video shared by content creator Deesha Katkar and Analee Cerejo, the duo is seen playing Jaya and Deepika, if they were to get clicked by paparazzis.

Analee Cerejo, playing Jaya Bachchan, was seen dressed in a pink salwar kurta and Deesha Katkar, portraying Deepika, was seen wearing a beautiful floral dress. While our beloved ‘Deepika’ mostly smiled during the interaction, ‘Jayaji’ ruled hearts with her iconic expressions.

Watch

Here’s how netizens reacted

“INSANE”, an user commented.

Another user wrote, “This is so good”.

A third joined, “The final stare”.