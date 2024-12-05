An adorable video of a little girl's electrifying dance on Punjabi song 'Tere Bina Na Guzara E' is rapidly being circulated online, leaving netizens mesmerised.

The clip has been shared on Instagram by Barkat Arora, a well-known personality on social media who is quite popular for her incredible dance skills.

The viral video features Arora dancing her heart out on the Punjabi song. Dressed in a beautiful red Salwar-Kameez, she left her curly hair open and wore earrings to enhance her looks. What further captured the netizens' attention was her on-point expressions, falling in line with the lyrics of the song.

As she performed dance on the song, her coach was also captured matching steps with her. The viral video has so far garnered a staggering 1.1 million views, receiving praise from netizens.

Here's how netizens reacted

"You're a born star, my darling", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Pure talent... your dance & expressions made this song is beautiful".

A third joined, "This sooo beautiful!!! Guru is soo proud of his student!! Both soo talented and both have such an amazing smile".