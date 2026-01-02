A 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s briefing, WATCH video

While Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum was giving a press briefing on Friday, a powerful earthquake hit southern and central regions of the country. Claudia was giving her first address of the New Year 2026 when seismic alarms rang loudly, interrupting her speech midway and sending shockwaves across the gathering.

The magnitude of the earthquake was reportedly 6.5, while its epicentre was nearby San Marcos town in the southern state of Guerrero near the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, as per Mexico's national seismological agency. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 21.7 miles (35 kilometres), 2.5 miles north-northwest of Rancho Viejo, Guerrero, in the mountains about 57 miles northeast of Acapulco.

However, after some time Sheinbaum continued her press briefing and said that she had taken the stock of the situation from Guerrero's Gov. Evelyn Salgado, who informed her there was no serious damage reported so far. When the ground shook beneath them after quake tremors, the residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco ran immediately towards the streets.

According to the state’s civil defense agency, many landslides took place around Acapulco and on other highways in the state. José Raymundo Díaz Taboada, a doctor and human rights defender who lives on one of the peaks ringing Acapulco, said that he first heard a strong rumble noise and all the neighborhood dogs began barking around the same time.

“In that moment the seismic alert went off on my cell phone and then the shaking began to feel strong with a lot of noise,” he said. He said the shaking was lighter than in some previous quakes and he had prepared a backpack of essentials to be ready to leave as the aftershocks continued.