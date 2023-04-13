11-year-old boy cycles 130 km to Grandma’s for this reason; gets lost, ate bread to survive the night

Representational Image

In China, an 11-year-old boy rode his bicycle for over 24 hours to see his grandma and complain about his mother. The child, who was furious following a quarrel with his mother, cycled 130 kilometres to his grandmother's home in Zhejiang, a region in China, according to South China Morning Post.

The kid was eventually found alone in an expressway tunnel, according to a local media outlet, after he got exhausted. The boy claimed that despite being only an hour away from his destination, it took him twice as long to arrive at the location where he was found due to multiple false turns.

He used road signs to help him get about, and he ate bread that he had taken along for this strange excursion to get him through the night.

The boy's mother claimed that although her kid had previously made threats to go to his grandmother's house, she had mistaken them for temper tantrums.

He was driven to the closest police station since he was too exhausted to walk. Later, his grandma and parents came to pick him up.