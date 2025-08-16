'999+ aura': Little Meghalaya boy rides horse to school as pet dog runs beside him in viral video

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list

Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits

From Divyanka Tripathi to Barkha Singh, Maniesh Paul: Celebrities reveal their favourite Pilates routine and health benefits

Want to stay fit like Shilpa Shetty? Try her protein-rich sattu drink recipe

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'honest review' of son Aryan Khan's Ba**tards of Bollywood, calls it 'wacky and emotional'

PM Modi thanks Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for..., says, 'Earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine...'

Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli! Irfan Pathan blames THIS Mumbai Indians star for his removal from IPL commentary panel

UK urges citizens to delete old emails and photos to save water, here's how it works

Kareena Kapoor’s trainer Rujuta Diwekar shares: How much chai is healthy?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses

From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into su

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list

Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elit

Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits

Sara Tendulkar’s protein drink: Recipe and health benefits guide

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeViral

VIRAL

'999+ aura': Little Meghalaya boy rides horse to school as pet dog runs beside him in viral video

In the video, recorded from inside a passing car, the boy is seen comfortably riding a horse with his school bag slung on his back, while a black dog runs alongside him.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 06:14 PM IST

'999+ aura': Little Meghalaya boy rides horse to school as pet dog runs beside him in viral video

TRENDING NOW

A video of a little boy riding a horse to school is going viral on social media. The video, first shared on Instagram on August 4, shows the boy riding a horse through Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district wearing a school uniform.

In the video, recorded from inside a passing car, the boy is seen comfortably riding a horse with his school bag slung on his back, while a black dog runs alongside him. At one point, the horse is seen galloping and the dog running behind it, and in other scenes, the boy is seen walking to school through the beautiful hills of Meghalaya.

Lil Nas X's desi song 'Old Town Road' played in the background. The caption read, "A simple journey to school."

The video also caught the attention of Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along. He shared it on his X account, writing, "Northeast is not for beginners. Probably the coolest kid in school!"

 

 

The clip soon went viral on social media.

"Wow! This is awesome," commented a user on X.

Another wrote, "The school has a 999+ aura."

Someone said, "You might be nice, but you can never be as nice as that Northeast Indian kid who goes to school with his horse and dog."

One comment read, "Wow, that's awesome."

"I always saw myself riding a horse to school too," wrote a user.

Another commented, "I really wish I could go to school like that."

Also read: 'Once in lifetime': Tiger, peacock captured together in rare Corbett video, WATCH

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sippy calls Amjad Khan aka Gabbar Singh 'CHUHA': 'Itne saare bade log...'
    50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sipyy calls Amjad Khan 'CHUHA'
    Russian President Putin makes BIG statement on his 'dear neighbour' US President Donald Trump, says, 'Ukraine war would have not happened if...'
    Russian President Putin makes BIG statement on US President Donald Trump...
    Why did US Donald Trump impose 50% tariff on India? Ex-diplomat reveals real reason
    Why did US Donald Trump impose 50% tariff on India? Ex-diplomat reveals real rea
    Watch: Jaya Bachchan once scolded 'Aishwarya' in front of everyone, got angry and left event midway, then...; video goes viral
    Watch: Jaya Bachchan once scolded 'Aishwarya' in front of everyone, got angry...
    Raj Kundra breaks his silence after being trolled for his kidney donation offer to Premanand Maharaj: 'I’m not defined by...'
    Raj Kundra breaks his silence after being trolled for his kidney donation offer
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
    Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
    Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE