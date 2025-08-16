'999+ aura': Little Meghalaya boy rides horse to school as pet dog runs beside him in viral video

In the video, recorded from inside a passing car, the boy is seen comfortably riding a horse with his school bag slung on his back, while a black dog runs alongside him.

A video of a little boy riding a horse to school is going viral on social media. The video, first shared on Instagram on August 4, shows the boy riding a horse through Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district wearing a school uniform.

In the video, recorded from inside a passing car, the boy is seen comfortably riding a horse with his school bag slung on his back, while a black dog runs alongside him. At one point, the horse is seen galloping and the dog running behind it, and in other scenes, the boy is seen walking to school through the beautiful hills of Meghalaya.

Lil Nas X's desi song 'Old Town Road' played in the background. The caption read, "A simple journey to school."

The video also caught the attention of Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along. He shared it on his X account, writing, "Northeast is not for beginners. Probably the coolest kid in school!"

The clip soon went viral on social media.

"Wow! This is awesome," commented a user on X.

Another wrote, "The school has a 999+ aura."

Someone said, "You might be nice, but you can never be as nice as that Northeast Indian kid who goes to school with his horse and dog."

One comment read, "Wow, that's awesome."

"I always saw myself riding a horse to school too," wrote a user.

Another commented, "I really wish I could go to school like that."

Also read: 'Once in lifetime': Tiger, peacock captured together in rare Corbett video, WATCH